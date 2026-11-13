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Peru's Chiclayo welcomes its former shepherd home, and revels in pope's love
By LW Luis Andres HenaoNicole Winfield Associated Press,8 days ago
CHICLAYO, Peru — Pope Leo XIV returned Friday to his beloved former diocese of Chiclayo, an emotional homecoming that underscored his love for his Peruvian flock and their pride that their shepherd now runs the Catholic Church. The pope's Latam charter touched down at Chiclayo's airport on the Pacific...