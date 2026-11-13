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How to watch Boston College vs No. 5 Notre Dame: TV, live stream, preview for Saturday’s game
By Mary Omatiga,8 days ago
This Saturday, November, 14, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with back-to-back, action-packed college football games. First at 3:30 PM ET, it’s Boston College vs No. 5 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Later at 7:30 PM, the Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes. See below to find out how to watch both games, as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.