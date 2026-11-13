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Eurobites: EU bigwigs descend on Dublin for AI summit
By Paul Rainford,7 days ago
As the technopocalypse builds up a head of steam thanks – possibly – to some dodgy wiring at Microsoft Towers, EU leaders are gathering in Dublin today for what is being billed as their first ever AI summit. Let's hope the PowerPoint is working. The assembled bigwigs will be attempting to work out how Europe can make up the ground it has lost to the US and China in the AI race – the bloc has its hopes largely pinned on its plan for up to five "AI gigafactories," or data-centers-on-steroids, if you prefer. (See EU defers formal call for AI gigafactories to early 2026, Eurobites: Orange and friends bid for 'AI gigafactory' in France, Telefónica preps final bid for AI gigafactory in Spain and Deutsche Telekom sharpens AI gigafactory focus with Schwarz – report.)
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