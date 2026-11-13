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Rakuten Mobile's costs are spiking in post-KDDI race to add sites
By Iain Morris,4 days ago
The construction of new mobile sites seems to be a never-ending job for Rakuten Mobile, the loss-making telco that has struggled to make an impact on the Japanese market. Six years ago, when Rakuten was just starting out, executives thought it would need between 40,000 and 50,000 sites to blanket Japan. Simplified and more elegant radio designs would boost coverage by 30% to 40% compared with traditional technology, they said. Following subsequent reappraisals, the company today operates 106,000 in total. And Rakuten is still not done.