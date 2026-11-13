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GTCR intervenes in bid to break deadlock on Cable One-Mega Broadband deal
By Jeff Baumgartner,7 days ago
The protracted Cable One-CoBank saga has clearly become a major source of frustration for Mega Broadband Inc. (MBI) and GTCR. With Cable One's pending deal to acquire a big chunk of MBI set to stay in limbo for another three weeks, MBI and GTCR (the private equity firm that formed MBI) are now trying to intervene in the case and urge the court to accelerate long-delayed hearings that could lead to a resolution.