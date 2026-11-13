undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Singtel raises full-year outlook despite 55% drop in profit in H1
By Gigi Onag,8 days ago
Singtel Group has released on Friday its half-year earnings for fiscal year 2027, reporting a net profit of 1.54 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.2 billion). This represents a 55% drop from the same period last year, due to the absence of exceptional gains from the partial sale of its stake in Airtel, as well as the merger of Intouch and Gulf Energy.