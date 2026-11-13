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Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC
7 days ago
Atari publishing label Infogrames and developers Graphite Lab and Implicit Conversions have announced Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection, a collection of seven Lucky Luke games from Game Boy Color, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, PlayStation, and Game Boy Advance. It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on January 13, 2027.