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Navassa Superfund cleanup moves forward, years of work remain
By Jada Harris,8 days ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A decades-long cleanup in Navassa has reached a milestone, but the most difficult work may still lie ahead. About a third of the roughly 100-acre Superfund site has been cleaned up, the Environmental Protection Agency told residents at a community meeting. The former wood-treating site left contamination in the soil, water and sediment.