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Olympic Theatre Arts names Kyle LeMaire executive director
By Radio Pacific, Inc,8 days ago
SEQUIM — Olympic Theatre Arts in Sequim has a new executive director. Kyle LeMaire took over November third. He succeeds David Herbelin, who led the community theater from September 2021 through this past February. Herbelin was also a playwright. He wrote this summer’s edition of the theater’s Lavender Melodrama, a show that invites the audience to cheer and boo along with the action. Herbelin died in July at age 51.