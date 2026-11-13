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Arizona land market evolves as technology drives demand
By Kyle Backer,7 days ago
Shortly after Arizona was admitted into the Union, the U.S. government placed 10.9 million acres in a perpetual land trust to support the development of public institutions in the fledgling state. The Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) manages this portfolio on behalf of 13 beneficiaries, the largest being K-12 public education. Throughout fiscal year 2026, the agency reports it generated $817.7 million in total revenue, with nearly 85% coming from auctions.