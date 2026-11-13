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2027 BMW M 1000 RS First Look: 16 Fast Facts, 24 Photos
By Don Williams,7 days ago
BMW Motorrad has revived its Rennsport name for the 2027 BMW M 1000 RS, a hyper-naked roadster that puts the M 1000 RR superbike’s engine into the M 1000 R’s chassis. Production is limited to 1000 units worldwide, with a limited number allocated to the US. The price is $38,395, and BMW expects US deliveries in the first quarter of 2027 through a pre-order program; riders can sign up at bmwmotorcycles.com or contact a dealer.