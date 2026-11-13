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Massachusetts city targets 150-year-old pipes in $300 million push to curb sewage backups
7 days ago
Some sewer pipes beneath Lowell, Massachusetts, have been in operation for 150 years. The city is moving forward with a $300 million infrastructure program to reduce sewage backups into homes, curb street flooding, and protect local rivers. Here's what to know. In the Lower Highlands neighborhood, test-pit investigations are underway...
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