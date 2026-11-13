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Maryland consumer advocates worry disconnection rates will surge under BGE’s proposed FlexPay
By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore,8 days ago
BGE is asking Maryland’s utility regulator – the Public Service Commission (PSC) – to approve a voluntary prepaid electricity program known as FlexPay, but consumer advocates are worried about the potential for increased disconnections. BGE proposed FlexPay as part of its $156 million rate increase request before...
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