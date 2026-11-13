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HISTORY MADE! Gateway Panthers Roar Past Doral Academy 35-17 for First Postseason Victory in School History, Improve to 9-2
7 days ago
Johnny Reyes scored three touchdowns and the Panthers defense recorded seven quarterback sacks as Gateway rocked Doral Academy, 35-17, in the opening round of the Florida Invitational Tournament for the first playoff victory in the school’s 41-year history. Reyes got Gateway on the board early, scoring on a 31-yard...
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