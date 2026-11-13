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Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs Makes Its U.S. Debut
By Ryan Foley,7 days ago
Created by Elton John and David Furnish, the premium zero-alcohol sparkling beverage brings a celebratory approach to the growing non-alcoholic category. The non-alcoholic beverage category continues to evolve, and the latest arrival is bringing a little star power from one of our favorite musicians and performers of all times to the sparkling wine aisle. Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, created by Elton John and David Furnish, has officially launched nationwide in the United States following a successful debut in the United Kingdom.