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Thinking of Bundling Cell and Internet Services? Microsoft Proves Why Bundling Services is a Horrible Idea
By Martin Paredes,8 days ago
In an increasing push to sell everything as a subscription service and companies from cellphone service providers to insurance companies offering “bundling” services together to reduce costs, Microsoft’s outage since yesterday proves why bundling packages are a recipe to disaster. Since yesterday morning, Microsoft users have been unable to send or receive email or hold virtual meetings through Teams.