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Sziget Festival 2027 Reveals Major Names for Budapest Return
By YourEDM Staff,7 days ago
Sziget Festival has revealed the first round of performers for its 2027 edition, returning to Budapest’s renowned Island of Freedom for five days of music, art and cultural experiences. Recognised as one of Europe’s prominent multi genre festivals, Sziget continues to attract international talent across electronic music, alternative rock, indie and pop. Leading the announcement are Irish post punk band Fontaines D.C., British rock acts IDLES and Nothing But Thieves, alongside pop artists Lola Young, KATSEYE, Tove Lo and Kelis. The lineup also welcomes emerging talent, including Villanelle, fronted by Gene Gallagher, and Cruz Beckham & The Breakers, further expanding the festival’s diverse musical programme.