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Bruins’ David Pastrnak Says Winning Was Masking a Bigger Problem
By Todd Matthews,8 days ago
The Boston Bruins haven’t lost at home since Oct. 5 and have barely lost in that span. Then the Canadiens served them a harsh reality check. Montreal took advantage of one massive weakness that Boston still can’t overcome. The result? A 5-2 win for the Canadiens. What was worse? Boston let the Canadiens score twice within the game’s first eight minutes and 36 seconds.