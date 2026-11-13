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Mint Museum Readies Iwo Jima Photo and Hundreds More for Charlotte Debut
By Mandy Zhao,7 days ago
Joe Rosenthal's Pulitzer-winning photograph of Marines raising the flag over Iwo Jima is set to hang inside Mint Museum Uptown starting Dec. 12, part of a sweeping new exhibition built from a corporate photography gift that museum officials say will transform its collection. The show, called SNAP: Selections from Bank of America's Photography Gift to The Mint Museum, pulls from a donation that institution leaders describe as one of the most significant in the museum's history.