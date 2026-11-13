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Record October as Los Angeles tops 1 Million TEUs for second straight month
By Stuart Chirls,7 days ago
The Port of Los Angeles recorded its busiest October ever, handling 1,026,872 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, and surpassing 1 million TEUs for the second consecutive month for the first time in its history. October’s total was the second-highest monthly volume ever at the nation’s busiest container port, following September’s...