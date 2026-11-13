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Razer Unveils Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf Gaming Peripheral Collection
8 days ago
Razer has partnered with HoYoverse to launch a 4 piece hardware collection themed around the Honkai Star Rail character Silver Wolf. The LV.999 series styles a gaming chair, mechanical keyboard, wireless mouse, and headset with the visual aesthetic of the genius hacker. Every physical peripheral in the set includes redemption codes for digital in game rewards.