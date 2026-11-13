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ATLIX and DHR Engineering Join Forces
7 days ago
ATLIX, a leading provider of industrial Additive Manufacturing systems with a fully integrated ecosystem, and DHR Engineering, a fast-growing custom automation company, have joined forces to advance automated metal additive manufacturing. At Formnext 2026, the two companies will present the first result of their collaboration: a concept demonstration of the ATLIX xBUILD 3000 with DHR’s automation for continuous printing. Visitors can see it in Hall 12, Booth D99, 17–20 November in Frankfurt.