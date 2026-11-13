undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Texas recipe platform links holiday cooks to local farms
By Brianna Caleri,7 days ago
Last Thanksgiving, Texans got to test a local recipe platform that directs users to local farms to find the ingredients. This year, after feedback from holiday cooks and folks at South by Southwest, the official public launch is ready. Valentiful is now live for year-round cooking that is fully tapped into seasonal foodways throughout the San Antonio-Austin region.