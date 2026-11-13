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Daily Business Report: November 13, 2026
By sandiegometro,7 days ago
The California Federation of Teachers did not simply ask Governor Gavin Newsom for a three-year pause on generative AI in K-8 classrooms. It routed the request through a national outlet’s subscriber paywall and left the actual document out of the hands of California parents, local reporters, and the public that would be governed by it. That choice is not a minor press strategy, it is a preview.