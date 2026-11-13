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Obituary of Jo Anne M. Ross
8 days ago
Jo Anne Maloney Ross died on November 10. 2026. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Randy Ross, and her children, Rex Helwig (Laura Hayman), Bobbi Hill (Rob), Holly Church (John), and Randy “Mike” Helwig, and their children and grandchildren, and by Randy’s daughter Rachael Switalski (Scott). She was predeceased by her brothers Gerald Maloney and Dave Maloney, and is survived by siblings William Hawkes, Peter Hawkes, Rebecca Balcolm, and Jesse Hawkes.