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Bayley skips NXT Cleveland, adds Chicago to weekend schedule
By Steve Gerweck,8 days ago
Bayley announced she’ll miss Saturday’s NXT live event in Cleveland due to prior commitments but confirmed her spot at NXT Detroit that night. She also shared exciting news of being added to Sunday’s NXT Chicago show. Bayley fondly recalled a past Detroit moment with fans, saying she can’t wait to return, keeping her busy on the NXT Holiday Live Tour after a year of brand returns.