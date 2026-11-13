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NEMCC Basketball Falls in OT to John A. Logan, 65-62
By Jon R Myers,7 days ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. — NEMCC basketball took its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling 65-62 in overtime to John A. Logan College on the opening day of the Bonner Arnold Classic in Booneville. The Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers, who had opened the year with four straight wins, are now 4-1. According to the college’s athletics department, the Tigers shot just 29 percent from the field (20 of 69) but still pushed the game to an extra period before the Vols scored the deciding basket in the final seconds.