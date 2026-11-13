undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
When Your Child Panics About Being Late: 7 Calm Ways to Ease the Clock Rush
By Sophia Richards,7 days ago
A mom-and-educator guide for a child who panics about being late—calm, no-shame ways to ease the morning clock rush and the real fear underneath it. The shoes are on the wrong feet, the backpack is somewhere, and my middle one is standing frozen by the door with tears already welling up because the clock says 7:52 and school starts at 8:00. He isn’t being dramatic to stall. In his body, being late is an emergency, and the closer the hand creeps to the eight, the less he can think, move, or hear a word I say. If you have watched a child dissolve over a few minutes on the clock, you know this is not ordinary dawdling in reverse. When your child panics about being late, the fear is real and it is loud, and it rarely responds to “just hurry up.”
1