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New York Launches Online License Renewal Tool for More Than 300,000 Professionals
8 days ago
New York State is making it easier for thousands of licensed professionals to renew their occupational licenses through a new online platform designed to reduce paperwork and save time. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of Click to Renew, a mobile-friendly tool that allows barbers, cosmetologists, hairdressers, estheticians, nail specialists,...
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