undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palantir adds three UK police forces to its beat with £10.1M deal
By Lindsay Clark,7 days ago
Three UK police forces led by Cambridgeshire Constabulary have awarded Palantir a £10.1 million contract after London Mayor Sadiq Khan blocked a separate deal with the Metropolitan Police. The five-year agreement covers Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary, and Hertfordshire Constabulary, despite warnings from campaigners and politicians about dependence on the...