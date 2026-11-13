undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paranormal Activity Holds Friday the 13th Ticket Lottery November 13
7 days ago
Broadway's Paranormal Activity will host a special in-person ticket lottery November 13, offering winners the opportunity to purchase same-day tickets to the hit horror play for just $13 each. Cast members will greet fans in line outside of the August Wilson Theatre beginning at 5 PM as they draw raffle tickets for the lottery. Usual daily rush policies offered will not be available.