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LogiNext highlights the growing role of reverse logistics in supply chain efficiency
7 days ago
With e-commerce driving higher product return volumes, reverse logistics is becoming a critical part of supply chain efficiency. LogiNext highlights how intelligent logistics orchestration can help retailers streamline returns, optimize transportation, and improve operational visibility. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), US retailers expected merchandise returns worth $849.9 billion...