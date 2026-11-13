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Maersk expands integrated logistics capabilities in Uruguay with new Montevideo facility
7 days ago
A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) inaugurated its new logistics facility in Montevideo, expanding its integrated logistics capabilities in Uruguay with a platform designed to support international cargo flows and bring container, cargo and logistics services together in one location. The facility was officially inaugurated at an event in Montevideo...