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A 30,000 foot look at the St. Louis Cardinals talent pipeline
By ORSTLcardsfan,5 days ago
Soon enough, if it hasn’t started by the time you read this, individual transactions for teams should have started up, perhaps even skyrocketed. I started writing this the day after the World Series ended, and I see even that first day that a few transactions have occurred. No time to like now to get started! I will try to keep up with Cardinal transactions as they occur, before this article posts.