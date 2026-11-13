undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Would you be willing to do a bad contract swap trade?
By Joe Edinger,7 days ago
Earlier this week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned that the Phillies have made Trea Turner available in a trade. Of course, that doesn't really mean much, as it would be almost impossible to move the underperforming Turner and the remaining seven years and roughly $200M he is still owed, and that is before factoring in his full no-trade clause. We have to acknowledge that reality before we even entertain the idea of any theoretical trade.