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Seeds of Change in Colombia’s Caldas Department
By Michael ButterworthEditorial Policy,7 days ago
When Colombian coffee farmer Yeraldin Castro Labachuco learned about the premiums coffee farmers in Huila were earning for growing specialty coffee, she was inspired. For a year, she took extra care when tending to her trees. She picked only the ripest cherries during harvest and meticulously followed the processing practices recommended by specialty producers. But when Labachuco sold her coffee to the local cooperative, she was paid the standard commodity rate.