undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Can AEB Really Prevent Intersection Crashes? | AF News Recap
By Faith Howell,7 days ago
The latest AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) test conducted by AAA was a central focus this week, assessing its effectiveness in preventing intersection crashes. A new scholarship opportunity was highlighted, providing educational advancements for those interested in furthering their studies. A significant leadership change occurred at Holman, signaling potential shifts in...