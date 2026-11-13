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Minnesota Golden Gophers Weekend Preview and Viewing Schedule
By Andy York,7 days ago
NCAA Regional Action in Cross Country, a pair of Hockey series, and a big WBB game ahead this weekend. It’s another busy weekend of action for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as we hit mid-November. We have the Gophers cross-country teams running to keep their season alive on Friday, a busy Saturday with a lot of action on the ice and court, and more “preseason” wrestling action to close out the weekend. Check out the full schedule below and how you can catch the action.