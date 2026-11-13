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Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.95 Million Sale of Dental Office Portfolio
By HCN Staff,4 days ago
WESTERN MASS. — Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced the sale of a five-property dental office portfolio consisting of dental condominiums and a free-standing dental office building located throughout the Pioneer Valley region of Western Mass. The portfolio sold for $5.95 million.