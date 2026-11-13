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Livingston Parish Planning and Zoning Commission approves final site plan for 400-person event center
By WBRZ Staff,8 days ago
MAUREPAS — The Livingston Parish Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final site plan for an event center that will serve as the centerpiece of a mixed-use development along the Diversion Canal in Maurepas. The commission approved the plans for the proposed Destination Diversion Joe Moore Event Center at...