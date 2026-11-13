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McDonald’s McRib (2026) Review | Coalition Eats
By William Cooper,8 days ago
Today, we are reviewing the 2026 release of McDonald’s McRib. The fourth quarter typically means one thing at McDonald’s: the limited release of the McRib sandwich. This year, the McRib began appearing in a limited number of franchises across the U.S. in October. In previous years, the sandwich has usually become available in November. McDonald’s has stated that this year’s release is limited to select markets within the U.S.