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Salvation Army Kicks Off Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree at Holyoke Mall
By HCN Staff,4 days ago
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Mall is partnering with the Salvation Army once again for its annual Red Kettle Campaign kickoff event. This event, taking place today, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. on the mall’s upper level near AT&T, signals the start of an initiative that funds programs and services for thousands of families, youth, and senior citizens in the community and across Massachusetts each year.