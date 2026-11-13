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INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATE INCIDENTS OF ASSAULT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
7 days ago
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and harassment for an incident on October 30th. Officers said that they were sent to a location in the “00” block of South 7th Street at 9:20 PM for a report of a previous assault. After investigation, police charged 20-year-old Joshua Eubanks as the sole suspect. A criminal complaint was filed with District Judge Anthony Sottile’s office.
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