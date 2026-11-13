undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes
By Ree Drummond,4 days ago
Yields: 8 serving(s) Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 10 mins. Slow cooker sweet potatoes make an easy, flavorful side for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. I toss chunks of sweet potato with cornstarch, then let them cook with butter, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cayenne, vanilla, and fresh orange juice. The slow cooker does the work, leaving the potatoes tender and coated in a sweet, spiced sauce with a little kick. Chopped toasted walnuts add crunch, and fresh parsley brings a bright finish. This hands-off sweet potato recipe is simple to prepare, so you can focus on the rest of the meal while it cooks.