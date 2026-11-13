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Shortcut Tomato Olive Focaccia
By Ree Drummond,7 days ago
Yields: 6 serving(s) Prep Time: 15 mins Total Time: 50 mins. This shortcut tomato olive focaccia is one of my favorite ways to turn frozen bread dough into something special. Traditional focaccia needs several hours to rise and rest; this version is ready much sooner. I stretch the thawed dough onto a sheet pan, give it a 15-minute rest, then top it with colorful cherry tomatoes, briny olives, and fresh sage and rosemary. A generous brush of olive oil helps the bread bake up golden and keeps the toppings from drying out. Flaky sea salt and Parmesan add a savory finish. It’s just the thing to put together for a last-minute gathering or to bring to a friend’s house. Slice the focaccia and serve it warm with soup, pasta, or a big salad, or add it to your Thanksgiving bread basket!