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CBRE Brokers $30M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Madison, Wisconsin
7 days ago
MADISON, WIS. — CBRE has brokered the nearly $30 million sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 108 units in Madison. CBRE’s Gretchen Richards, Matson Holbrook and Sean Beuche represented the seller, Flad Development & Investments. Back Nine Acquisitions LLC was the buyer. The portfolio includes The Tradition at Smoky’s Club, a 59-unit property, and The Whitney Reserve, a 49-unit building. The assets include more than 2,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space and are located 1.4 miles apart. Both properties feature fitness centers, top-floor plazas with grills, community rooms, coworking and business areas, heated underground parking and electric vehicle charging stations.