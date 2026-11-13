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JLL Arranges $39.1M in Financing for Apartment Complex in Suburban Milwaukee
7 days ago
MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $39.1 million in construction takeout financing for Tennessen Flats, a 173-unit apartment community in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls. Phil Galligan, Brian Walsh, Christian Johnston and Merrick Evans of JLL secured a floating-rate loan through Argentic on behalf of the borrowers, Weas Development and Klein Development. The loan refinanced the property’s existing construction loan. Completed in 2025, Tennessen Flats consists of three four-story buildings and is complemented by two standalone retail buildings totaling 15,360 square feet. Amenities include a pool, rooftop terraces, a fitness center, yoga studio and resident lounge.