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AmTrust Leases 102,065 SF Office Building in Mayfield Heights, Ohio
7 days ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO — AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has leased the entirety of a 102,065-square-foot office building at 6055 Parkland Blvd. in Mayfield Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. Property owners Time Equities Inc. and Cleveland-based Legacy RHM Capital acquired the asset in June 2025. The building features direct visibility from I-271 and structured underground parking. AmTrust, a global specialty insurer, signed a 15-year lease.