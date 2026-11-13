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Ambrose Sells 297,769 SF Cold Storage Facility in Metro Indianapolis
7 days ago
MOUNT COMFORT, IND. — Ambrose has sold Building III at Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a 10-building, 437-acre industrial park located in the East industrial submarket of Indianapolis. The 297,769-square-foot facility in Mount Comfort is fully leased to a third-party logistics firm that specializes in cold storage. The buyer was a locally based private investor. Developed on a build-to-suit basis in 2023 for PL Cold, an affiliate of Progressive Logistics, the facility features 223,000 square feet of freezer and cooler space and 40 docks. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented Ambrose in the transaction.