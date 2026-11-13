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Rome’s First CSC International Student Film Festival Opens With 34 Competition Shorts and Netflix Prize
By JIJO JOSE,8 days ago
The inaugural festival brings emerging filmmakers from around the world to Rome, with Marco Bellocchio as artistic director and a €5,000 Netflix-supported student award. The CSC International Student Film Festival (CSC–ISFF) has begun its inaugural edition in Rome, bringing together short films by students from film and audiovisual schools around the world.